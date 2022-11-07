WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting in Sedgwick County closed at noon, but that isn’t stopping many from casting a vote.

The long line wrapped around the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita just before noon on Monday. The Sedgwick County Election Office is inside the historic courthouse. It offered voters one last chance to cast early in-person ballots on Monday before the election on Tuesday.

Since voters were in line before noon, they will be allowed to cast a ballot early.

“Right now, we still do have early in-person voting going on here at the courthouse. It’s only at the courthouse. That’s the only location it’s open, and we’ll be here accepting people in line until 12 p.m., so you have to be in line by noon. If you’re in line by noon, you can definitely vote,” said Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.

KSN News was told the wait time was about two hours.

“We’ve seen great turnout for early in-person and advance so far. We’ve seen around 72,000 people voted, and that’s a combination of our early in-person and our advance by mail,” Caudillo said.

While early voting is no longer an option, under state law, polling places must be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Some counties, including Sedgwick, will have longer hours starting at 6 a.m. There are 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County. No matter which Kansas county you live in, you can click here to find your polling place.

If you are voting in Kansas, you are reminded to bring a valid government-issued photo ID.

Sedgwick County created a heat map of the busiest voting locations. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

If you have a mail-in advance ballot, it has to be postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted, or it can be dropped off at your local polling place before 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“If they’re put in the mail, they need to be postmarked by Election Day and received in our office on the Monday after the election,” Caudillo said. “This is a change. Typically, it’s the Friday after the election, but this Friday is a federal holiday, Veterans Day, so that actually extends out to the Monday after, which is the 14th.”

Sedgwick County has 14 drop boxes throughout the county. All are outside and accessible 24 hours a day. The drop boxes close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.