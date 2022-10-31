WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting continues in Sedgwick County.

People can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main #101. You can vote during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting at the office will end at noon on Nov. 7, 2022.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Early Vote Centers in the county will open. The centers will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these listed locations during these hours.

Bel Aire City Building7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS  67226
Goddard District Conference Center315 S Main, Goddard, KS  67052
Grace Presbyterian Church5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS  67208
Haysville Community Library210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS  67060
Machinists Building3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS  67217
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS  67218
Park City City Hall1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS  67219
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS  67219
Reformation Lutheran7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS  67206
Sdg Co Extension Ofc7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS  67205
SEIU Building3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS  67203
St Andrew’s Lutheran2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS  67204
Valley Center Community Center314 Clay, Valley Center, KS  67147
Westlink Church of Christ10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS  67212
Woodland Lakes Community Church770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS  67207
Woodlawn Methodist Church431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS  67037

Requesting an advanced ballot

You can also request an advanced ballot. Click here to get an advance mail ballot application. Applications must be received by Nov. 1.

How to return Advance Mail Ballots to the Election Office

In Person

  • To a Secure Ballot Drop Box – Click here to view ballot drop box locations
  • At the Sedgwick County Election Office during normal business hours by the close of polls on Election Day
  • At any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours

By Mail

Advance mail ballots can be sent to the Sedgwick County Election Office via postal mail in the signed return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received by the Election Office no later than the Friday after the Election in order to qualify to be counted. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has recommended mailing your ballot at least one week before it needs to arrive.

