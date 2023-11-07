WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters across Kansas and Wichita are heading to the polls to decide races for mayor, city council, school board and other bond measures.

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION

Polls in Sedgwick County opened at 6 a.m. The state of Kansas requires polling hours of at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling location and ballots, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office has a website set up.

VOTER PHOTO ID

In Kansas, voters are required by law to show photo identification when they vote in person. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, these are documents that voters can use to meet the photo ID requirement:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited post-secondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

The exemptions to the photo ID requirement are:

Permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities)

Military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents

Voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)

Voters age 65 or older may use an expired photo ID.

The website has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about photo IDs. Click here if you have any questions.

ADVANCE VOTING BY MAIL

All ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the third business day following the election.

You can also take it to your county’s approved ballot drop box. Click here for ballot drop box locations in Sedgwick County.

WICHITA RACES

In Wichita, voters are deciding on the mayor, City Council District 2, City Council District 4, and City Council District 5, and 3 seats on the USD 259 Board of Education.

WICHITA FREE RIDES

Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Election Day. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.

AFTER POLLS CLOSE

KSN News and KSN.com will have updated results on air and online. There are 370 races across the KSN viewing area that KSN.com will have results for.