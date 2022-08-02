WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/AP) — One of the primary election races getting a lot of attention in Kansas is the Republican race for Secretary of State.

Mike Brown is challenging incumbent Scott Schwab for the Republican nomination.

Brown questions the 2020 presidential election results and his campaign has focused on his doubts about the security of Kansas elections. He told KSN News that if he is elected, the first thing he wants to do is get rid of ballot drop boxes.

Schwab said the America First Policy Institute has ranked Kansas as a top state in the nation for election security. He said that if he is reelected, he will continue to protect the right to vote without changing the way Kansans cast ballots.

The candidate who wins the Republican spot on the November ballot will go up against Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the general election.