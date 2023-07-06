WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is about four weeks away, and Sedgwick County election workers are preparing now.

Election workers went through training on Thursday, where they learned how to operate the machines and process paper ballots.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said the workers left with a sense of pride.

“When you do it once, you will get hooked,” Rainwater said. “It’s an exciting day, and at the end of the night, when you’re looking at the ten o’clock news at the results, you say, ‘Hey, I was a part of that process.'”

Training is required at least once a year because voting procedures are updated every election.

“The process gets refined every year so that it’s easier, more secure and more comfortable for the voters,” said Supervising Judge Joe Botinelly.

It takes over 500 workers to run the polls on Election Day. Rainwater says more volunteers are needed, specifically for the general election in November.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is July 11. Voters will make a choice on four races and one local sales tax question in Park City. The top candidates will then move on to the General Election on Nov. 7.

Online voter registration applications are available by clicking here. Citizens who have already registered to vote need to update their information on record if they have moved, changed their name or want to change their political party affiliation. Voters can check their registration status here.

For more election information and a calendar of important dates, visit the Sedgwick County Election Office.