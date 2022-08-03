PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Pratt is celebrating some good news on Wednesday.

The city said in a news release that a generous and selfless family has committed to paying for the pool project in full.

It came after voters overwhelmingly authorized a sales tax for the project on Tuesday. Just over 76% percent of the people voted yes on the project. However, the city says no tax dollars will be used to bring the project to fruition.

KSN News spoke with Pratt Mayor Zach Deeds about the good news of the donation Wednesday morning. We asked about the sales tax vote.

“Plan was to go with sales tax until we were made aware of this donor’s intentions,” Deeds said. “The election question that was passed yesterday was just authorization to use sales tax to pay for the pool.”

The city says the project to replace the pool began in 2007, but the issue was deferred throughout the years. Finally, in early 2022, the city commission committed to proceed with the project.

Pratt pool rendering (Courtesy: City of Pratt)

Pratt bathhouse layout (Courtesy: City of Pratt)

You can check out the city’s full project announcement by clicking here.