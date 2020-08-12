Farm ties key for GOP, Rep. Marshall in Kansas Senate race

Roger Marshall pumps his fist after speaking to supporters near Pawnee Rock, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after defeating Kris Kobach in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are likely to stress Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall’s service on the House Agriculture Committee as he runs for the Senate.

He sometimes calls himself “the only candidate who can sort heifers from steers.”

The two-term GOP congressman for western and central Kansas is treating his agriculture background as a major asset in his race against Democrat nominee Barbara Bollier.

They’re both doctors, but she grew up in the Kansas City suburbs, while he started life on a farm outside El Dorado.

Marshall and Bollier are running for retiring four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. Roberts is Senate Agriculture Committee chairman.

