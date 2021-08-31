Former congressional candidate running for Kansas treasurer

Sara Hart Weir

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former executive with an advocacy group for those with Down syndrome has launched a campaign for Kansas state treasurer.  

Sara Hart Weir said in an email to supporters on Monday that she plans to bring a “conservative, outsider approach to problem-solving.”

Weir joins state Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker, state Rep. Steven Johnson of Assaria and former adviser to Gov. Sam Brownback Michael Austin in seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer.

The incumbent is Democrat Lynn Rogers, who was lieutenant governor until Gov. Laura Kelly appointed him in December to fill the vacancy created when Treasurer Jake LaTurner was elected to Congress.

