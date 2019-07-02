Former Congresswoman to run for U.S. Senate in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda is expected to run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Boyda, a farmer from Baldwin City, filed with the Federal Election Committee last Friday, joining the three other Kansans vying for retiring Senator Pat Roberts’ seat. She will be the second to run as a Democrat.

Nonetheless, Boyda told the Kansas City Star that she isn’t actively fundraising and wasn’t ready to announce her candidacy to media.

According to the FEC, a person must register after either raising or spending more than $5,000 in support of a campaign.

She previously served one term in the Kansas second congressional district from 2007 to 2009, defeating Republican candidate Jim Ryun. That seat is currently held by Republican Congressman Steve Watkins.

Boyda described herself as a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, congresswoman, Pentagon leader, Pastor, Chaplain, small farmer, and now, potential U.S. Senator.

Boyda will run against Democratic candidate Barry Grissom, a former U.S. Attorney.

In the Republican camp, Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced his candidacy in January, less than a week after Senator Pat Roberts announced his intention to retire from the U.S. Senate after serving four terms. Former Kansas City Chiefs player and businessman Dave Lindstrom announced his candidacy last week.