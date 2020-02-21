Former Johnson County official tapped to run 2020 elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has appointed a former Johnson County election commissioner to return to her old job to oversee this year’s elections in the states most populous county before a new deputy takes over the reins of the election office in 2021.

The announcement Friday notes Connie Schmidt previously served as the county’s top election official between 1995 and 2004.

She has owned an election consulting business providing services to local, state and federal entities.

Fred Sherman was appointed deputy election security commissioner for 2020 and will become Johnson County election commissioner by January 4, 2021.

LATEST STORIES: