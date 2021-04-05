Former Kansas GOP Chair seeks rematch with Rep. Davids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas Republican Party chair wants a rematch in 2022 against Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids after losing to Davids last year.

Amanda Adkins announced Monday that she is running again for the GOP nomination in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District in the Kansas City area.

Adkins is a former executive with the medical information technology firm Cerner Corp. She also served as the state GOP’s state chair from 2009 to 2013 and as chair of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet. She lost to Davids by 10 percentage points in the November 2020 general election.

Davids won the seat in 2018 by ousting four-term GOP incumbent Kevin Yoder.

