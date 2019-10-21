Former Kansas governor endorses US Senate candidate

Your Local Election HQ

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Democratic Governor Kathleen Sebelius endorsed state Sen. Barbara Bollier for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.

Sebelius called Bollier a “breath of fresh air”.

Bollier made headlines in December by defecting from the Republican Party and is running as a centrist. The former Republican calls herself a “pragmatic Democrat.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories