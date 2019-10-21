TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Democratic Governor Kathleen Sebelius endorsed state Sen. Barbara Bollier for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.
Sebelius called Bollier a “breath of fresh air”.
Bollier made headlines in December by defecting from the Republican Party and is running as a centrist. The former Republican calls herself a “pragmatic Democrat.”
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Clearing and cooler to start off the workweek
- Former Kansas governor endorses US Senate candidate
- Deported combat veterans open their doors to former soldiers in exile
- Newsfeed Now for October 21: Severe weather hits the South
- Tornado slams Dallas; tree falls on Arkansas home, killing 1