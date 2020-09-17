Former Kansas Sen. Kassebaum backs Bollier in Senate race

Barbara Bollier, left, the Democratic nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, socially distanced reporters outside an elementary school speaks in Manhattan, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2020. Bollier argues that states and local communities need additional aid to deal with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has again broken again with fellow Kansas Republicans to support Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat Kassebaum once held.

Kassebaum said in a statement that Bollier shares her belief in working with members of both parties.

Kassebaum also endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race. Republican Rep. and GOP Senate nominee Roger Marshall’s campaign manager said Kassebaum’s move wasn’t a surprise and noted Marshall’s endorsement from former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

Bollier is a Kansas City-area state senator who switched to the Democratic Party at the end of 2018. Kassebaum served in the Senate from 1979 to 1997.

