Former mayoral candidate Lyndy Wells holding news conference on campaign future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita mayoral candidate Lyndy Wells is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. It is about the future of his campaign.
Ads featuring former city leaders have been calling for Wells to start a write-in campaign for mayor.
Wells lost in the primary to challenger Brandon Whipple by less than 300 votes.
KSN will be at the news conference this afternoon, and we’ll let you know what Wells has decided.
