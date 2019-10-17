Former prosecutor drops out of US Senate race in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former federal prosecutor running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas as a Democrat has dropped out of the race and endorsed a rival only a day after she launched her campaign.

Barry Grissom announced Thursday that he is supporting state Sen. Barbara Bollier and urged Democrats to unite behind her. Bollier made headlines in December by defecting from the Republican Party and is running as a centrist.

Grissom is a Kansas City-area attorney and an executive in a company that invests in the legal marijuana industry. He was U.S. attorney for Kansas from 2010 until 2016 under Democratic President Barack Obama.

He said in a statement that a drawn-out primary contest would be harmful to efforts to capture the seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

GRISSOM STATEMENT:

“While I’m incredibly proud and humbled by the support friends have given me during this campaign, I’m announcing that I no longer intend to seek the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate.



“Working to win our U.S. Senate seat for the first time in more than 80 years has always been a mission that’s bigger than just me and I know a drawn-out primary would be harmful to our fight. I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside, and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier.



“State Senator Bollier has always had the courage to put politics aside in order to do the right thing, and she was instrumental in helping stop the Brownback cuts to schools, roads and public safety. As our next U.S. Senator, I know Barbara Bollier will be an incredible advocate for working families and children, and I will do everything in my power to help elect her.

