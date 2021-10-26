Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorses Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran for re-election

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran for re-election. Moran spokesman Tom Brandt confirmed the news Tuesday.

The United States Senate election will be held in 2022. Moran is seeking reelection to a third term in office.

“Senator Jerry Moran always puts Kansas first, and we need him in the Senate in order to save the American Dream, as we know it, for future generations. I’m proud to support Jerry for re-election, and I encourage my fellow Kansans to send him back to the Senate to continue fighting for our country,” Pompeo said.

Moran was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years representing the 1st Congressional District. Before entering Congress, he served in the Kansas Legislature and was the state Senate’s majority leader.

