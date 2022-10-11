WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Election Night gets closer, campaigns are heating up. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running against Governor Laura Kelly for Governor of Kansas, is bringing in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign next week.

Pence will be the highest-profile Republican to visit Kansas. He was the vice president under former President Donald Trump.

Pence will appear with Schmidt at B&C Barbeque on Oct. 21. According to Schmidt’s campaign, fellow Republicans Senator Jerry Moran and State Representatives Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner will also attend.

Election Night is on Nov. 8. According to a poll conducted by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, the race between Kelly and Schmidt remains close, with Kelly holding a two-point lead over Schmidt, 45% to 43%.