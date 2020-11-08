Gallery: America and the world react as Biden-Harris elected

(AP) — As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen fatally shot while driving in Kansas City, Kansas
- Man charged with shooting teens he thought stole Trump signs
- 4 hurt after crash in NW Sedgwick County
- Gallery: Alex Trebek through the years
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80