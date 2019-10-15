Gallery: First look at Democratic presidential debate stage at Otterbein University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen Democratic presidential candidates will meet on Tuesday at Otterbein University for the most crowded presidential debate in modern history.

Here’s the first look at the debate stage inside the Rike Center.







The debate will feature front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In addition, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Obama housing chief Julián Castro, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have qualified for the debate.

The party’s fourth primary debate will air live at 8 p.m. with CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey serving as moderators.