Garden City passes sales tax to fund airport terminal and park improvements

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Garden City passed a new sales tax to fund airport terminal and park improvements. The vote was 76% to 24%.

The .15% tax will continue following the expiration of an existing .15% retailers’ sales tax levied in Finney County, Kansas by the Horsethief Reservoir Benefit District)

The tax would generate an estimated $1 million annually. The terminal project is expected to cost $30 million; $22 million would be funded by federal and state funds. The remaining $8 million is bonded as the city’s local obligation.