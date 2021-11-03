Garden City passes sales tax to fund airport terminal and park improvements

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garden City Airport Terminal (Courtesy: City of Garden City)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Garden City passed a new sales tax to fund airport terminal and park improvements. The vote was 76% to 24%.

The .15% tax will continue following the expiration of an existing .15% retailers’ sales tax levied in Finney County, Kansas by the Horsethief Reservoir Benefit District)

The tax would generate an estimated $1 million annually. The terminal project is expected to cost $30 million; $22 million would be funded by federal and state funds. The remaining $8 million is bonded as the city’s local obligation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories