GOP electors cast Kansas votes for President Trump

President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican party officials picked to serve as Kansas members of the Electoral College cast the state’s six electoral votes for President Donald Trump.

The electors met Monday at the Statehouse in the House chamber with Secretary of State Scott Schwab presiding over their meeting.

The electors cast their votes for president, then for Vice President Mike Pence.

The electors are led by Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman, and all are state party officials. Trump carried Kansas with more than 56% of the vote in the November election, while Democrat Joe Biden received less than 42%.

