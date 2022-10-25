Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly cast her vote early on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Shawnee County. The election is two weeks from today. (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly cast her vote early in this year’s election. Kelly stopped by the Shawnee County Election Office in Topeka on Tuesday, two weeks until Election Day.

Polling has shown the governor’s race is expected to be close.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly cast her vote early on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Shawnee County. The election is two weeks from today. (KSN Photo)

“I’m sure there will be scattered across the state of Kansas people who won’t like the results and will, therefore, not accept them in their own mind, but I don’t expect there to be any legal or delay in announcing the results based on that,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s opponent, Derek Schmidt, is expected to vote on Election Day in his hometown of Independence. Schmidt turned up his attack on Kelly following a Daily Mail story accusing Kelly’s Department of Commerce of funding drag shows. The Department of Commerce said that the story is “blatantly wrong.”