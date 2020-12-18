Governor Kelly to seek reelection

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has imposed a new mask mandate for counties that don’t already have one, though state law allows them to opt out. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, plans to seek reelection in 2022.

“Governor Kelly is focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery, but of course she is running for reelection,” said Lauren Fitzgerald, Kelly’s spokesperson.

Kelly won the position in 2018, defeating Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

