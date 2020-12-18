Governor Kelly to seek reelection

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, plans to seek reelection in 2022.
“Governor Kelly is focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery, but of course she is running for reelection,” said Lauren Fitzgerald, Kelly’s spokesperson.
Kelly won the position in 2018, defeating Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
