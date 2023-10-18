WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners are taking steps to improve election security. The commission is asking for a $37,000 grant from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

The money would be used for key card entries and fencing for additional security of equipment within the election warehouse.

Commissioner Jim Howell says this is not reactive to a specific threat but says Homeland Security has had concerns in the past.

“It’s one of these things when you have enough in place, then no one can exploit that, so we have not had a problem in the past, but the question is, is it really enough? Are we going to be protected going forward?”

If the money is awarded, the county must use it by Feb. 1.