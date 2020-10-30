Harvard poll: Young voters on track to hit records this election cycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Young people are turning out in droves for the 2020 election.

The Harvard youth poll assesses voting behavior of America’s 18-to-29-year-olds on their voting habits. More on their findings below.

We asked Kansas first-time voters what is getting them to the polls.

“I’m a senior at Miltonvale, and I’m the only student to be a registered voter. I’m voting because it’s my right as an American, and I don’t want taxes to be raised,” first-time voter Morgan Coleman said.

The Harvard youth poll’s findings include:

Youth enthusiasm to vote and the likelihood of turning out on track to hit record levels in 2020 Since September, Biden’s advantage increases to 63%-25% among the 18-to 29- year olds most likely to vote, leading President Donald Trump among all young Americans 50%-26% Biden’s favorability has increased significantly since Spring 2020, specifically among young Hispanics More than half (55%) of young Democratic likely voters intend to vote by mail compared to less than one-third (28%) of their Republican peers Young black voters report lower confidence that ballots will be counted, and are significantly more likely to report planning on voting in-person on election day, compared to any other group With 2016 likely still top of mind, fewer Biden supporters believe that their candidate will ultimately win the election compared to Trump supporters A majority of Young Americans, regardless of political affiliation, agree that the government should have an increased role in improving mental health services and addressing health care issues Overwhelming support across racial demographics for the government to address systemic racism, improve race relations Young Americans have mixed views on government regulation. While young Republicans are slightly more likely to support deregulation, over 1/3 of young Democrats also support deregulation Young Americans are experiencing more anxiety and less calm, joy or excitement than Spring 2019 Young Americans are evenly divided on whether their opportunities to success are better than their parents’ generation (36%), about the same as their parents’ generation (29%), or worse than their parents’ generation (34%)

