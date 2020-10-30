Harvard poll: Young voters on track to hit records this election cycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Young people are turning out in droves for the 2020 election.
The Harvard youth poll assesses voting behavior of America’s 18-to-29-year-olds on their voting habits. More on their findings below.
We asked Kansas first-time voters what is getting them to the polls.
“I’m a senior at Miltonvale, and I’m the only student to be a registered voter. I’m voting because it’s my right as an American, and I don’t want taxes to be raised,” first-time voter Morgan Coleman said.
The Harvard youth poll’s findings include:
- Youth enthusiasm to vote and the likelihood of turning out on track to hit record levels in 2020
- Since September, Biden’s advantage increases to 63%-25% among the 18-to 29- year olds most likely to vote, leading President Donald Trump among all young Americans 50%-26%
- Biden’s favorability has increased significantly since Spring 2020, specifically among young Hispanics
- More than half (55%) of young Democratic likely voters intend to vote by mail compared to less than one-third (28%) of their Republican peers
- Young black voters report lower confidence that ballots will be counted, and are significantly more likely to report planning on voting in-person on election day, compared to any other group
- With 2016 likely still top of mind, fewer Biden supporters believe that their candidate will ultimately win the election compared to Trump supporters
- A majority of Young Americans, regardless of political affiliation, agree that the government should have an increased role in improving mental health services and addressing health care issues
- Overwhelming support across racial demographics for the government to address systemic racism, improve race relations
- Young Americans have mixed views on government regulation. While young Republicans are slightly more likely to support deregulation, over 1/3 of young Democrats also support deregulation
- Young Americans are experiencing more anxiety and less calm, joy or excitement than Spring 2019
- Young Americans are evenly divided on whether their opportunities to success are better than their parents’ generation (36%), about the same as their parents’ generation (29%), or worse than their parents’ generation (34%)
