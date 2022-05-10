HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday evening, the Hays school district announced that its initial vote for its $143.5 million bond has passed.

With this bond, the district plans to renovate two elementary schools, turn the current middle school into an elementary school, move the middle school to the current high school, and construct a new high school.

There were two measures on the ballot for the bond. One was for the bond. The other was for a sales tax to offset some of the costs.

The school bond vote passed with a vote of 3,239 to 2,773, and the sales tax “special question” passed with a vote of 3,025 to 2,036.

A total of 6,024 ballots were cast, making up 38% of registered voters.

The official tally of the votes will be released on Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m.

To see more about the school bond, click here.