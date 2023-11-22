WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Haysville will have to come up with another way to fund road and park improvements because voters have said no to a one-percent sales tax hike.

Only one vote separated the no votes from the yes votes earlier this month. The mayor requested and paid for a recount, but on Wednesday, KSN News learned it did not change anything. The numbers did not change, so the sales tax hike failed.

The City of Haysville wanted the extra sales tax to fund an improvement program for streets, parks and recreation. If voters had approved the tax, it would have started July 1, 2024, and ended after 10 years.