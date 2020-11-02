Here is what you need to know to vote in Kansas on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are heading out to vote on Election Day, here is what you need to know in Kansas.

State law requires polling places to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. State law allow counties to open polling locations as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m. Pursuant to K.S.A. 25-106 polling locations must be open for at least 12 consecutive hours. Please verify the operating hours in your county with your local election officer.

State law requires Kansas voters to show photographic identification when casting a vote in person. The following documents may be used to meet photo ID requirements for voting:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

GUIDANCE ON MASK REQUIREMENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has reiterated guidance issued to county election officials on local mask requirements and said, “Kansas voters who choose to vote in-person will be allowed to vote, regardless of whether or not they wear a mask.”

MONITORING ELECTION DAY COMPLAINTS

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a federal prosecutor will be on duty on Election Day to respond to complaints of possible election fraud or voting rights violations in Kansas.

McAllister said he has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag to serve as the District Election Officer for Kansas. Maag will be responsible for overseeing the handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department officials in Washington.

Maag will be available to the public at (785) 295-2858 while the polls are open on Nov. 3.

SEDGWICK COUNTY POLLING PLACES

In Sedgwick County, polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You also have until 7 p.m. to make sure your advanced mail ballot is either dropped off at the election office, polling place, or dropbox. The drop boxes will be closed at 7 p.m.

