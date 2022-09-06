HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The vote is close but official. Voters in Hesston have passed a $33 million school bond issue by 11 votes.

On the night of the election, the “Yes” votes were in the lead by nine votes. However, there were still 19 provisional ballots to be canvassed.

The canvass happened Tuesday morning, and the Harvey County Election Office announced that the final vote is:

Yes — 800

No — 789

The vote approves a bond “in an amount not to exceed $33,475,000” to pay the costs of consolidating high school and middle school grade levels into one facility.

This consolidation will include a two-story addition for educational and support spaces, a new fine arts wing including an auditorium, a new gymnasium, and renovations to existing buildings.

The USD 460 website says the proposed bonds are estimated to require an additional $15.27 per month on a $150,000 residential property or $19.50 per month on a $200,000 residential property.

For more details about the bond, visit the Hesston Schools Bond Information Facebook page or the school’s website.