How to find your polling place in Kansas and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday is the general election in Kansas. Most polling places open at 7 a.m. in Kansas and close at 7 p.m.

The off-year elections feature local contests for the mayor, city council and school boards. In addition, some voters will be voting on school bond updates and other measures.

To find your assigned polling place, click here for the VoterView link to find your polling place and sample ballot.

In Sedgwick County, polls open at 6 a.m. Both machine voting and paper ballot voting options are available.

So far, several people have taken advantage of early in-person voting, which wrapped up at noon on Monday.

“We have had several folks come out and take advantage of early in-person voting, around 7,000,” said Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner. “Additionally, we’ve received around 6,500 advance by mail ballots back, so with a little over 320,000 eligible to vote in this election, that puts us just right at 4% for the time being.”

If you have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it in the mail by tomorrow.

“It needs to be postmarked by tomorrow and received in our office by the Friday after Election Day,” said Claudillo.

There are 14 drop boxes for ballots located throughout the county. There is also a small box inside the polling place for mail-in ballots.