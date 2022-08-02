WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the polls begin to close on election night, several polling locations are working overtime, as hundreds of Wichitans are still in line waiting to vote.

The polls closed at 7 p.m., but those were in line before 7 p.m. are still eligible to vote. Officials say a lack of staffing, as well as technical problems, is causing the delays.

“If you are a trained Sedgwick County poll worker, you are needed ASAP at Linwood Rec. Center! People have been in line for three hours waiting to vote,” City Councilmember Brandon Johnson said in a tweet.

County officials tell KSN that more poll workers are headed to the Linwood Recreational Center to help, though it is still unconfirmed the amount of workers.

“Hopefully, if we can get some more people to be poll workers and volunteer their time, that will decrease the wait time,” County Commissioner Lacey Cruse said.

Hundreds of people are STILL waiting in line to vote at Linwood Rec Center in @SedgwickCounty. @BJohnsonICT says some people have been waiting for more than 3 hours to vote. @ZachMartinTV is there. Stay with @KSNNews for updates. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/VWmIuP8dN6 — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) August 3, 2022

The polling location at Linwood Recreation Center still has hundreds in line. People have been waiting for several hours to cast their vote.

One voter said that despite the delays, they are proud of the people there.

“I’m impressed by everyone that’s here,” Alicia Wolgamuth said. “By getting their vote in, whichever way it is. They are standing up for what they believe in and I’m doing the same.”

Some voters who work during the day saw the line and knew they were in for the long haul to see their vote cast.

“I got here pretty late, and I had to cause I got off of work at 5 (p.m.), and I went with my friends to another voting location to be with them. Then we came here,” George Kliewer said. “I walked in and I saw the line. I thought the line started at the door and they directed me to were the line really was and it kind of sunk in. I’m going to be here awhile.”

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information comes in.