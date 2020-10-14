In-person voting begins in Kansas with short wait times

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A voter picks up a ballot in the lobby of the Douglas County Court House in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. In-person voting started today in most counties in Kansas. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Early in-person voting has begun in several Kansas counties, with election officials reporting heavier than usual turnout but relatively short wait times to cast a ballot.

Election offices across the state also began on Wednesday sending out the first batches of mail-in ballots to voters who requested them in what election officials anticipate will be record numbers amid the pandemic.

The state’s most populous counties won’t start advance in-person voting for several more days, but a smattering of smaller counties that have begun are providing an early glimpse of what so far has been a smooth start to the general election in Kansas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories