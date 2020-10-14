In-person voting begins in Kansas with short wait times

A voter picks up a ballot in the lobby of the Douglas County Court House in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. In-person voting started today in most counties in Kansas. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Early in-person voting has begun in several Kansas counties, with election officials reporting heavier than usual turnout but relatively short wait times to cast a ballot.

Election offices across the state also began on Wednesday sending out the first batches of mail-in ballots to voters who requested them in what election officials anticipate will be record numbers amid the pandemic.

The state’s most populous counties won’t start advance in-person voting for several more days, but a smattering of smaller counties that have begun are providing an early glimpse of what so far has been a smooth start to the general election in Kansas.

