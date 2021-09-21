Injured ex-cop now attorney running for Kansas AG’s office

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An attorney who was forced to give up a career as a police officer after a drunken driver struck him is running for Kansas attorney general next year as a Democrat.

Chris Mann of Lawrence launched his campaign Tuesday with a short video. He promised to focus on public safety issues and to remove partisan politics from the attorney general’s office.

Mann has never held public office and is the first Democrat to announce a bid for attorney general. He was a police officer in Lawrence but was injured during a 2002 traffic stop.

He later earned a law degree and became a Wyandotte County prosecutor and state securities regulator.

