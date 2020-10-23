Instant Poll: Who won the Presidential Debate?

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Weigh in and see who viewers think won the final Presidential Debate

Incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off for the second and last time on a debate stage Thursday night in Nashville.

With two weeks left until Election Day, new debate rules in effect, and Biden leading nationally in the polls, the action kicked off at 9 p.m., and was broadcast live from Belmont University, a private Christian university in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate was broken into six 15-minute segments, each focused on a different topic chosen by the moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker. Welker’s topical lineup was: “Fighting Covid-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security,” and “Leadership.”

Now it’s time to weigh in by taking our instant poll below, and see who other viewers think won the 90-minute debate.

Instant Poll: Who do you think won?

