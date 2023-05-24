WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita City Council member Jared Cerullo announced on Facebook Tuesday that he filed documents to enter the race for mayor.

Cerullo said he chose to file by petition for the position. He said choosing that option allowed him “to meet people where they are. In their homes, at their neighborhood association meetings, at public events, etc. I thank each and every one of you who signed my petition.”

He added that he “ended up with more than three times the necessary signatures needed to qualify” to have his name on the ballot.

Other candidates that have filed or said that they have intended to run include incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple, Bryan Frye and Lily Wu. Julie Rose Stroud, Anthony Gallardo, Celeste Racette, Tom Kane and Shelia M. Davis (Rainman) are the current candidates listed by the Sedgwick County Election Office.

Advance in-person voting begins July 17 for the primary election. Primary Election Day will be August 1.