KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/KSNW) — A federal judge has permanently blocked a Kansas law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications to voters who request them.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil declared those provisions in the law violate the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and permanently enjoined the state from enforcing them.

The court ordered the state to pay the attorney fees of two national nonprofit groups who say it disenfranchises voters.

The state has agreed not to appeal the order.

It partially resolves the lawsuit brought by VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center. In January, Vratil granted a preliminary injunction against the new law before it took effect.

The Voter Participation Center (VPC) is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization. Tom Lopach, the VPC president and CEO, said the judge’s decision will allow VPC to continue its work to make access to vote-by-mail applications easier.

“We’re proud that we fought back against this effort to limit access to our democracy and won,” he said. “At the Voter Participation Center, we will keep fighting to overturn anti-voter efforts and ensure every American can make their voice heard.”

Danielle Lang is the senior director for voting rights at Campaign Legal Center. She said the judge’s decision is a major win for Kansas voters.

“Kansas’ law is part of a nationwide trend by state legislatures moving to restrict the freedom to vote,” Lang said. “We’re proud to have helped stop this anti-voter law in its tracks and hope the decision serves as a warning sign to those taking aim at civic engagement groups working to make voting access easier.”