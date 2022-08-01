TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to get their vote in before Tuesday’s primary lined up at election offices Monday. Voters have until noon Monday to cast an early ballot. On Monday morning in Sedgwick County, a long line of voters wrapped around the building that houses the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main.

People line up outside the Sedgwick County Election Office on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. They want to vote early in the primary election. (KSN Photo/Sammi Boring)

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office announced that as of 8 a.m. Monday, 271,438 Kansans have cast advance ballots.

106,800 are registered as Democrats

122,677 are registered as Republicans

1,457 are registered as Libertarian

40,504 did not declare a party affiliation

Of the people voting early, 198,011 have voted in person, while 73,427 have returned mailed ballots. However, there are still 47,301 mailed ballots that have not been returned.

Of those that have not been returned yet, these are the party affiliations:

20,457 Democrat

18,009 Republican

356 Libertarian

8,479 are unaffiliated with a party

If you requested an advance ballot and intend to mail it in, it must be postmarked by election day and be received in the county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Track the status of your advance mail ballot HERE.

If you requested an advance ballot and want to return it in person, you can drop it off by 7 p.m. on election day: