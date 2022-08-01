TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to get their vote in before Tuesday’s primary lined up at election offices Monday. Voters have until noon Monday to cast an early ballot. On Monday morning in Sedgwick County, a long line of voters wrapped around the building that houses the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main.
The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office announced that as of 8 a.m. Monday, 271,438 Kansans have cast advance ballots.
- 106,800 are registered as Democrats
- 122,677 are registered as Republicans
- 1,457 are registered as Libertarian
- 40,504 did not declare a party affiliation
Of the people voting early, 198,011 have voted in person, while 73,427 have returned mailed ballots. However, there are still 47,301 mailed ballots that have not been returned.
Of those that have not been returned yet, these are the party affiliations:
- 20,457 Democrat
- 18,009 Republican
- 356 Libertarian
- 8,479 are unaffiliated with a party
If you requested an advance ballot and intend to mail it in, it must be postmarked by election day and be received in the county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Track the status of your advance mail ballot HERE.
If you requested an advance ballot and want to return it in person, you can drop it off by 7 p.m. on election day:
- At your county election office
- At any polling place in your county
- At a secure ballot drop box operated by your county election office