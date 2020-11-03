Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District race between state treasurer and Topeka mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Republican state treasurer and Democratic Topeka mayor are running for the open seat in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District

Jake LaTurner is facing Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

In August, LaTurner unseated freshman Rep. Steve Watkins in the Republican primary with Watkins facing felony criminal charges. Democrats believe De La Isla could turn the seat in the Republican-leaning second district even though President Donald Trump carried it handily in 2016.

LaTurner is a former state senator who has served as treasurer since 2017.

De La Isla has served as Topeka mayor since 2018 and previously spent five years on the city council. She is the first Latina and single mother to serve as mayor.

