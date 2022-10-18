OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas advance voting for the 2022 midterm election can begin as soon as Oct. 19, according to state law. But there’s plenty of other information voters need to know.

Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to vote before the Nov. 8 election.

When can I vote in advance?

Kansas counties can open advance voting up to 20 days before Election Day, but they don’t have to start early voting precisely on Oct. 19.

Under state law, however, all Kansas counties must offer in-person advance voting no later than Oct. 25.

The deadline for in-person advance voting to wrap up is noon on Nov. 7, the day before the election. For more information on voting by mail deadlines, see the section below.

Where can I vote early?

Locations where you can vote early in person vary depending on the county.

In Sedgwick County, there are multiple locations open at various dates and times, giving voters plenty of opportunities to cast their ballots.

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Early voting at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N Main #101, will be available beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Monday, Nov. 7, early voting will end at noon.

Nov. 1 – Nov. 5

Early voting will be available at the following voting centers beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov. 5, voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Voting by mail

If you choose to vote by mail in Kansas, you’ll have to apply to have a ballot sent to you. You’ll be asked to include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo ID.

Even if you requested a mailed ballot for a previous election, you have to ask for one again. You can fill out the application online or print and mail it to your county election office.

For the November election, the deadline to apply for an advance ballot by mail is Nov. 1.

Mailed ballots come with a pre-addressed return envelope. You’ll be asked to sign the outside of the ballot envelope. That signature is then reviewed with voter registration records.

When you’re all done casting your vote, ballots have to be postmarked on or before Election Day and received at your county’s election office by the end of business on the Friday after the election, Nov. 11.

Many counties will also let voters return their advance ballot to a drop box, election office or voting location. This varies by county, so check with your local election office for more details.

You can track the status of your advance by mail application and ballot online through the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

Do I need ID to vote in advance?

State law requires Kansas voters to show a photo ID when casting a vote in person. That applies to voting in advance as well.

If a voter doesn’t have a photo ID or the information isn’t valid, the election office will issue a provisional ballot, which won’t be valid until the voter submits their photo ID to the county election office.

The following documents can be used to meet Kansas’ photo ID requirements:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary educational institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

There are a few exemptions for the photo ID requirement: permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities), military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents, and voters with a religious objection.

To learn more about voting in Kansas, click here.