OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – Three top GOP attorney general candidates debated in Overland Park on Thursday.

The debate lasted an hour, and some of the top issues were the Second Amendment and abortion rights.

The candidates are former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state Sen. Kellie Warren and ex-federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Currently, U.S. Congress is tackling new gun safety negotiations at the federal level.

“The state of Missouri has made it clear that it will not allow local police departments to enforce new federal gun laws. If you’re elected Attorney General Kris Kobach, will that be your legal opinion in Kansas? Nick Haines, the debate moderator, asked.

“The attorney general absolutely has to step forward when the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of the state are infringed. This new legislation in my view is unconstitutional,” Kobach responded.

Warren slammed her opponent and said she introduced legislation to protect the Second Amendment, but it couldn’t advance.

“Because we have a liberal Democrat governor who would have vetoed it, and why do we have that Democrat governor? It’s because Mr. Kobach lost this race in 2018,” Warren responded.

Another issue is abortion rights. The Value Them Both Amendment will be on the ballot in Kansas in August.

The state’s next attorney general may have the power to prosecute abortion crimes if the procedure is banned.

“Does that mean prosecuting only abortion providers or women who undergo the procedure and the carers of family members who help fund and help them?” Haines asked.

“Whether the law passes such that prosecutions take place of the providers or individuals is up to the legislature, not the attorney general. The attorney general’s job is not to legislate. It’s not to legislate by litigation. It is to enforce the laws that were passed by the Kansas Legislature,” Mattivi said.

The primary in Kansas is on August 2. The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 12.