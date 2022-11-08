WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The race for Kansas attorney general is between a long-time politician and a relative unknown.

Republican Kris Kobach was elected twice as Kansas secretary of state but then lost in his attempts to become governor in 2018 and a U.S. senator in 2020.

This election is Democrat Chris Mann’s first attempt at running for public office. He is a former police officer and former prosecutor in northeast Kansas. Mann is currently in private practice.

The KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll conducted 10 days ago showed Mann leading Kobach 44% to 43%, with 11% of potential voters still undecided. The margin of error was +/- 3 percentage points.