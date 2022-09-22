WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Election Night is getting closer, and the two nominees for Kansas Attorney General faced off in a head-to-head debate on Thursday.

Attorney General Debate between Democratic candidate Chris Mann and Republican candidate Kris Kobach (KSN Photo)

For an hour, Republican candidate Kris Kobach and Democratic candidate Chris Mann debated every topic from fentanyl, immigration, the death penalty, staffing issues, and more.

Kobach said if he is elected, his three priorities are to protect Kansans from the Biden administration, reduce crime, and prioritize the Second Amendment.

Mann said if he is elected, he would also work to bring down crime, as well as tackle consumer fraud and protect constitutional rights.

Kansas Attorney General Republican candidate Kris Kobach after the debate with Democratic candidate Chris Mann (KSN Photo)

Kansas Attorney General Democratic candidate Chris Mann after the debate with Republican candidate Kris Kobach (KSN Photo)

Both spoke about their experiences, which they believe give them both the upper hand.

“I’ve spent my entire life in law enforcement from being a police officer who was injured in the line of duty to a prosecutor to advocating for victims,” Mann said. “I want to bring that same dedication to the public.”

“I have experienced suing the Biden administration,” Kobach said. “I have already done so three times, and I’ve already won in the OSHA case. And my opponent has never been in federal court before and certainly is not going to take a stand against the Biden agenda.”

KSN’s Emerson College – The Hill poll released this week shows a tight race. Kobach has a little more than 40% compared to Mann’s almost 39%. Almost 16% say they are undecided.