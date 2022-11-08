WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Kansas voters decided on two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day. In the August primary election, they voted down a constitutional abortion amendment called "Value Them Both.” On Tuesday, they decided on amendments about legislative authority and about county sheriffs.

The legislative amendment would essentially grant Kansas lawmakers “legislative veto” power. A yes vote meant you want to give the Legislature authority over the executive branch. A no vote meant no change to the current legislative and executive powers.

For the past four years, Kansas has seen the Republican-led legislature butt heads with the state’s Democratic governor, most notably at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

If passed, the amendment will allow the Kansas Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations that the executive branch puts in place. The executive branch includes the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, insurance commissioner, and members of the State Board of Education.