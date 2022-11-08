WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas voters decided whether to approve two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day. In the August primary election, they voted down a constitutional abortion amendment called "Value Them Both.” On Tuesday, the amendments are about legislative authority and county sheriffs.

The amendment regarding sheriffs has two parts. The first part would keep the job of sheriff as an elected position, except in Riley County, which does not have a sheriff's office. The second part involves how to remove a sheriff from office. It would take the power of initiating a sheriff's recall away from county and district attorneys and give it to the state attorney general.

A yes vote supported both parts of the sheriff's amendment. Voting no meant you do not want one or both parts of the amendment.