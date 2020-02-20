1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Kansas Democratic Party announces ballot order for 2020 Presidential Primary

Your Local Election HQ

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Democratic Party has confirmed the ballot order for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election held on May 2, 2020.

Determined using a random lottery process, the 2020 Presidential Primary ballot order will be as listed: 

  • 1. Michael Bloomberg
  • 2. Pete Buttigieg
  • 3. Joe Biden
  • 4. Amy Klobuchar
  • 5. Elizabeth Warren
  • 6. Tulsi Gabbard
  • 7. Bernie Sanders
  • 8. Tom Steyer

The ballot order results and lottery process can be reviewed on the KDP Facebook Page and website. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories