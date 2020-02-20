Kansas Democratic Party announces ballot order for 2020 Presidential Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Democratic Party has confirmed the ballot order for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election held on May 2, 2020.
Determined using a random lottery process, the 2020 Presidential Primary ballot order will be as listed:
- 1. Michael Bloomberg
- 2. Pete Buttigieg
- 3. Joe Biden
- 4. Amy Klobuchar
- 5. Elizabeth Warren
- 6. Tulsi Gabbard
- 7. Bernie Sanders
- 8. Tom Steyer
The ballot order results and lottery process can be reviewed on the KDP Facebook Page and website.
