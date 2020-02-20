Kansas Democratic Party announces ballot order for 2020 Presidential Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Democratic Party has confirmed the ballot order for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election held on May 2, 2020.

Determined using a random lottery process, the 2020 Presidential Primary ballot order will be as listed:

1. Michael Bloomberg

2. Pete Buttigieg

3. Joe Biden

4. Amy Klobuchar

5. Elizabeth Warren

6. Tulsi Gabbard

7. Bernie Sanders

8. Tom Steyer

The ballot order results and lottery process can be reviewed on the KDP Facebook Page and website.

