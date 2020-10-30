Kansas expects record-setting turnout for general election

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas election officials predict that the state will see record-setting turnout for this year’s presidential election.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office said it anticipates 70% of Kansas voters will participate in the election. It anticipates that about 1.35 million Kansans will cast a ballot.

While the 70% figure itself is not a record, every number behind it is. Kansas has about 1.94 million registered voters, almost 100,000 more than in 2018.

Their projection is based partly on record-setting turnout so far.

As of Thursday, 346,489 advance by mail ballots have been returned to local election offices and 220,908 voters have cast in-person ballots.

