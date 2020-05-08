Kansas GOP leader pushing Medicaid plan not running again

In this photo from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, answers questions from reporters about Medicaid expansion following a news conference with other backers of a bipartisan plan at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Denning is urging lawmakers not to add a work requirement to the expansion legislation. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican legislator who worked with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on a plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas is not seeking re-election.

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Friday that it’s time for him to focus again on his wife and business.

The Overland Park Republican is the retired CEO of an eye care and optical surgery company and was expected to have a tough re-election race this year.

Denning has been majority leader since 2016. He helped block Medicaid expansion in 2019 but drafted his own plan in October and worked with Kelly on a bipartisan proposal that stalled.

