Kansas GOP official urges 2 candidates to exit Senate race

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Pat Roberts.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top GOP official is calling on two Republican candidates to drop out of the race for the U.S. Senate.

Party chairman Mike Kuckelman wrote to Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner Dave Lindstrom on Thursday to tell them that they lack a viable path to the nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, noting in part their weak fundraising.

Kuckelman said in the letters obtained by The Kansas City Star that his request was for the “good of the Party.” Neither Wagle nor Lindstrom planned to take the advice. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories