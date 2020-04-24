Kansas GOP official urges 2 candidates to exit Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top GOP official is calling on two Republican candidates to drop out of the race for the U.S. Senate.

Party chairman Mike Kuckelman wrote to Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner Dave Lindstrom on Thursday to tell them that they lack a viable path to the nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, noting in part their weak fundraising.

Kuckelman said in the letters obtained by The Kansas City Star that his request was for the “good of the Party.” Neither Wagle nor Lindstrom planned to take the advice.

