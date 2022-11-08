WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the Kansas races that is expected to be close is the one for Kansas governor.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is trying to keep the job for a second term, while current Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt is trying to take the role from her. But Schmidt may lose some Republican votes to former Republican Dennis Pyle, who entered the race as an independent candidate. The fourth contender for the job is Libertarian Seth Cordell.

In the latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, conducted 10 days before the election, Kelly had 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt had 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle got about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters were still undecided. The margin of error was +/- 3 percentage points.

In the campaign ads leading up to Election Day, Kelly focused on being a middle-of-the-road candidate, saying she is willing to work across party lines to get things accomplished. The ads also showed her as good for business and education.

Schmidt's campaign ads called Kelly anti-police and focused on her actions during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and her vetoes of two proposals to ban transgender girls and women from women's sports.