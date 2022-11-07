WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Election Day is almost here, and thousands have already cast their ballots early. Soon, we will learn who will be the next Governor of Kansas.

“We’ve gotta be strong in the next 24 hours,” said Lieutenant Governor of Kansas (D) David Toland.

“It is about when people all over the state who were hurt for the last four years get to have their say,” said Kansas Attorney General and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Derek Schmidt.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly spent Monday knocking on doors in Wabaunsee County.

“There have been 300,000 doors that have been knocked on in the last 10 days,” said Toland.

Her campaign spokesperson shared this statement: “Gov. Kelly has spent the last week traveling across the state on her Meet Me in the Middle tour, with great stops in Sedgwick, Harvey, and Johnson Counties. Today, she’s spending these last few hours on the campaign trail at a number of stops in Wabaunsee County, which she represented during her time in the State Senate, energizing our great volunteers and talking directly to Kansans about her record of working with both parties to axe the food tax, balance the budget, fully fund schools and recruit major new business investments.”

Schmidt and his running mate Katie Sawyer spent Monday in Wichita meeting with voters, volunteers, and others running for office.

“It is clear that high priorities are the affordability of daily life first. Do no harm. Don’t continue to pile on more and more Government spending,” said Schmidt.

Independent Gubernatorial Candidate Dennis Pyle also talking with voters.

“We believe we have a path to win we really do we have a lot of patriots out there that are backing us and a lot of quiet support,” said Kansas Independent Gubernatorial Candidate Dennis Pyle.

KSN News reached out to Libertarian Gubernatorial Candidate Seth Cordell for an interview but did not hear back.

KSN News will continue to bring you the latest coverage on air and online as the results come in on Tuesday.